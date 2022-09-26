Second-Half Surge Sends Spartans Past Purdue in Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State’s attack found its footing and notched two goals in the second half of play, as the Spartan women’s soccer team downed the Purdue Boilermakers in a 3-1 contest Sunday afternoon at DeMartin Stadium.

The game served as the women’s soccer team’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which helped pave the way for increased equality and greater opportunity for women in sports. Michigan State also welcomed its soccer campers back to campus, as the team hosted numerous young athletes in a special halftime youth scrimmage.

Michigan State is off to its first undefeated start through three conference games since the 2015 team went 2-0-1 against Big Ten challengers in Iowa, Nebraska and Michigan. The 2022 squad is off to a 7-1-3 start in addition to an identical 2-0-1 ledger through its first trio of B1G contests. In defeat, Purdue falls to 3-7 overall on the year with an 0-3 start to conference action.

Junior midfielder Justina Gaynor led the way in the box score, putting up a trio of shots with one on target that found the back of the net. Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored a goal and put up two shots on goal, while senior defender Bria Schrotenboer notched her first goal in a Spartan uniform since Oct. 19, 2019, against Michigan. Graduate defender Ruby Diodati booked an assist on Gaynor’s header, while freshman defender Allie Mairn secured her first career point on an assist to Wickes.

Michigan State kicked the ball off and practically lived in the Boilermaker final third for the first five minutes of action, with freshman midfielder Courtney Koehler notching the first Spartan shot in the third. MSU maintained possession well early on, but a lapse offensively turned into a Purdue attacking opportunity. The Boilermaker effort culminated in a corner kick chance in the 14th minute, with Emily Mathews sending the ball inside the box to Abigail Roy, whose pass ultimately reached Nicole Kevdzija for the icebreaker.

Trailing 1-0 early on, the Spartans regrouped and found a second wind on the offensive side of the ball, booking the game-tying score a mere six minutes later. A smooth feed from Diodati on the far-left side of the field hurtled into the box, where Justina Gaynor’s header found the back of the net to tie things up at one goal apiece. Both squads played the remainder of the half without major incident, but the Spartans managed an 11-3 shot advantage through 45 minutes.

Another strong second-half effort from the Spartan offense proved insurmountable for the Boilermakers, as MSU registered a pair of scores that put the game away. Wickes got things going with a quick header in the 53rd minute, which proved to be the game-winning score. DeBeau sent a short corner kick down to Mairn, who sent a well-booted ball towards the goal about 10 yards out. Wickes collected the pass with her head and sent the ball into the bottom right corner for the goal.

Later, in the 62nd minute, the Spartans recorded their final goal of the afternoon, which finalized the eventual 3-1 score. Purdue defender Sabrina Blount committed a foul on Justina Gaynor about two yards outside the penalty area, culminating in a Spartan free kick chance. Schrotenboer was tabbed to take the shot, and her powerful right-footed effort sailed past the keeper into the bottom left corner of the goal. MSU remained locked in on the defensive end and curbed Purdue’s attempt at a comeback.

Senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal stood watch over the Spartan net for the 11th time this season, chipping in with three saves compared to one goal allowed while logging the winning decision in the process. Kozal played all 90 minutes for the eighth time this season and earned her seventh win of the year. For Purdue, freshman keeper Kailey Kimball was saddled with the loss after playing all 90 minutes with five saves and a trio of goals allowed.

