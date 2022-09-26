News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Fowler’s 20-16 victory

Fowler scored with 14 seconds remaining to pull out a 20-16 victory and end a seven-game losing streak to Pewamo Westphalia in the process.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go back to Fowler for Friday’s showdown against Pewamo Westphalia, a team that had a 48-game winning streak in league play.

Fowler scored with 14 seconds remaining to pull out a 20-16 victory and end a seven-game losing streak to Pewamo Westphalia in the process.

Fowler is now one of three Mid-Michigan teams left unbeaten.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
East Lansing police released several images of a shooting suspect.
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice

Latest News

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Fowler’s 20-16 victory
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Fowler’s 20-16 victory
Tom Izzo leads his Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
College Basketball Practice Begins
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores on a seven-yard touchdown run against the...
Lions Lose Walker For The Season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game