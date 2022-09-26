News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Fowler’s 20-16 victory
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!
This week, we go back to Fowler for Friday’s showdown against Pewamo Westphalia, a team that had a 48-game winning streak in league play.
Fowler scored with 14 seconds remaining to pull out a 20-16 victory and end a seven-game losing streak to Pewamo Westphalia in the process.
Fowler is now one of three Mid-Michigan teams left unbeaten.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.