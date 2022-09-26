News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Fowler’s 20-16 victory

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go back to Fowler for Friday’s showdown against Pewamo Westphalia, a team that had a 48-game winning streak in league play.

Fowler scored with 14 seconds remaining to pull out a 20-16 victory and end a seven-game losing streak to Pewamo Westphalia in the process.

Fowler is now one of three Mid-Michigan teams left unbeaten.

