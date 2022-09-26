In My View: When’s the next Tigers rebuild?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One final week long homestand coming up for the Detroit Tigers.

Seems like a long time ago in spring training we were all told the rebuild was over. Well 100 losses is not out of the question. Avila is gone Scott Harris has been brought on board, a week and a half to go and then another rebuild begins right?

More: In My View

