MSU’s new Munn Arena brings positive past, future to East Lansing

Mason’s daughter Cindy was on hand and told News 10 Sports it was emotional seeing the new atrium for the first time
Cindy mason takes a picture of her father, MSU Hockey coach Ron Mason Friday at the new Munn...
Cindy mason takes a picture of her father, MSU Hockey coach Ron Mason Friday at the new Munn Arena dedication Ceremony.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s dedication of Michigan State’s Munn Arena was special for quite a few reasons.

It’s a new chapter for MSU Hockey. The arena got a facelift over the summer which could be attractive to more fans.

It’s symbolic of a new era for the Spartans with new head coach Adam Nightingale at the helm.

“It’s an exciting time,” Nightingale said. “I think you know again I said it’s about the players, you know, I think they understand that this is super special to have this opportunity to represent. Not only you know, our great university our great hockey program, but now this new facility and excited for the season to get started.”

The new Ron Mason Hall of History at the front entrance pays tribute to one of the winningest coaches in college hockey.

Mason’s daughter Cindy was on hand and told News 10 Sports it was emotional seeing the new atrium for the first time.

“The whole thing is amazing,” she said. “I can’t believe how beautiful it is how it turned out. It fits right in. My dad would be proud, he’d be very proud. My dad gave his blood sweat and tears to this program and this university and it’s given us a lot back as our family too. So it’s it’s a huge deal. It’s very significant.”

