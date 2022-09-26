Mosquito-borne disease found in Eaton County horse

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A disease spread through mosquito bites has been found in an Eaton County horse.

A two-year-old Paint cross gelding has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), the county’s first positive case of 2022.

State veterinarian Nora Wineland says the gelding, who was unvaccinated against EEE, became ill with neurologic signs, including leaning, wobbling, and stiffness on September 8. Due to the severity of his illness, he was humanely euthanized.

“This case shows the virus is present in the area’s mosquitoes and highlights the need to take precautions,” Dr. Wineland said. “Protect animals against mosquitoes by placing livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity (from dusk to dawn), eliminating standing water on one’s property, using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species, and contacting a veterinarian to vaccinate horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

EEE can be transmitted to both animals and humans through mosquito bites. The viral disease is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. With a 90% fatality rate among horses and a 33% fatality rate in humans that become ill, it is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S.

Mosquitoes that carry EEE can remain alive and active until there has been at least one hard freeze with temperatures falling below 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is the third EEE case in Michigan in 2022, with cases previously reported in Roscommon and St. Joseph counties.

For more information on EEE, visit the Equine Disease Communication Center’s website HERE.

