Minor injuries after car vs. moose crash in Alger County

ONOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people have minor injuries after their vehicle hit a moose Saturday night in Alger County.

According to the Michigan State Police, two people from Illinois were driving on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they hit a moose.

Their vehicle sustained heavy damage, and witnesses say the large moose was killed. Police say the car’s airbags deployed and the two people inside had minor injuries.

According to the Michigan DNR, moose are currently found in two areas of the Upper Peninsula: the population reintroduced in the mid-1980s in Marquette, Baraga and Iron counties, and a smaller remnant population in the eastern U.P., found primarily in Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce and Chippewa counties.

