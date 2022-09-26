Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4003).

