Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.
According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4003).
