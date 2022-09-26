Livingston County Health Department hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ event to teach life-saving skills

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Health Department will teach residents life-saving skills in an event Tuesday.

The “Stop the Bleed” event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Livingston County Health Department, located at 2300 Grand River Avenue in Howell.

The event is designed to encourage people to learn the skills necessary to save someone when face with life-threatening bleeding.

Residents can register for the event online here.

More: Health stories

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.