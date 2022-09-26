Livingston County Health Department hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ event to teach life-saving skills

The event will take place Sept. 27, 2022.
The event will take place Sept. 27, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Health Department will teach residents life-saving skills in an event Tuesday.

The “Stop the Bleed” event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Livingston County Health Department, located at 2300 Grand River Avenue in Howell.

The event is designed to encourage people to learn the skills necessary to save someone when face with life-threatening bleeding.

Residents can register for the event online here.

