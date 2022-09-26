LIVE: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 26, 2022

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 91º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1926

