LIVE: Coach Mel Tucker speaks to media following loss to Minnesota

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media following a loss to Minnesota, it’s first Big Ten matchup of the season.

The Spartans fell to 2-2 after the Gophers bested them at home 34-7 on Saturday.

Michigan State continues Big Ten play this Saturday as they travel to Maryland to face the Terrapins. Maryland lost to Michigan on Saturday, 34-27 in Ann Arbor. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
East Lansing police released several images of a shooting suspect.
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

With early voting beginning this week, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has announced extended...
Lansing City Clerk announces extended hours, early voting begins Sept. 29
A two-year-old Paint cross gelding has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE),...
Mosquito-borne disease found in Eaton County horse
A two-year-old Paint cross gelding has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE),...
Mosquito-borne disease found in Eaton County horse
When Will The Showers End?