LIVE: Coach Mel Tucker speaks to media following loss to Minnesota

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media following a loss to Minnesota, it’s first Big Ten matchup of the season.

The Spartans fell to 2-2 after the Gophers bested them at home 34-7 on Saturday.

Michigan State continues Big Ten play this Saturday as they travel to Maryland to face the Terrapins. Maryland lost to Michigan on Saturday, 34-27 in Ann Arbor. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.

