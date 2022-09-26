Lions Lose Walker For The Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions confirmed Monday that defensive back Tracy Walker has a torn ACL and is gone for the remainder of the season. In addition, running back D’Andre Swift has a shoulder bruise and is expected to miss some time, unknown how long. The Lions, 10-2, host the Seattle Seahawks at 1pm this Sunday. The Lions lost at Minnesota this past Sunday 28-24.

