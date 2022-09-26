Lions Lose Walker For The Season

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores on a seven-yard touchdown run against the...
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores on a seven-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions confirmed Monday that defensive back Tracy Walker has a torn ACL and is gone for the remainder of the season. In addition, running back D’Andre Swift has a shoulder bruise and is expected to miss some time, unknown how long. The Lions, 10-2, host the Seattle Seahawks at 1pm this Sunday. The Lions lost at Minnesota this past Sunday 28-24.

