Lions’ Campbell left with FG try regret in last-minute loss

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a news conference after an NFL football...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 28-24. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Detroit coach Dan Campbell reaped the rewards of an aggressive approach all afternoon.

He stopped himself late in the game at Minnesota.

Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by three and the Vikings out of timeouts with 1:10 left.

He quickly regretted it. Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right.

The Vikings then used a pair of 28-yard completions from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to complete their comeback for a 28-24 victory.

The Lions went for it six times on fourth down. That’s the most in the NFL this year.

