Lions’ Campbell left with FG try regret in last-minute loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Detroit coach Dan Campbell reaped the rewards of an aggressive approach all afternoon.

He stopped himself late in the game at Minnesota.

Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by three and the Vikings out of timeouts with 1:10 left.

He quickly regretted it. Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right.

The Vikings then used a pair of 28-yard completions from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to complete their comeback for a 28-24 victory.

The Lions went for it six times on fourth down. That’s the most in the NFL this year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.