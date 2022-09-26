Lansing City Clerk announces extended hours, early voting begins Sept. 29

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With early voting beginning this week, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has announced extended hours for the South Washington Election Unit to include extra weekday and weekend hours ahead of the Nov. 8 Election.

The location offers voter registration, early voting, and receiving completed absentee ballots. In conjunction with the Clerk’s office at City Hall and 15 ballot drop boxes throughout the city, the extra hours aim to make early voting more accessible to Lansing voters.

“By expanding our hours, we are more accessible for Lansing City voters who are so busy with work, children, and life obligations”, says Swope. “I want Lansing voters to know they can count on me for a safe, secure, and accurate election.”

The Election Unit is located at 2500 S. Washington. It offers free parking, a 24-hour secure drop box, and is situated on CATA Route #2.

The extra hours include:

Every Wednesday in October the election unit will be open from 8 am to 7 pm.

The Election Unit will also be open Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a special Halloween theme Trunk or Treat Souls to the Polls event from 1 p.m. 4 p.m. in the parking lot

On Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6, the South Washington Election Unit will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Washington Election Unit Hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays

Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For links, maps, and details for those who are voting at home, voting early, or voting on Nov. 8., see the Lansing Votes website or call 517-483-4131.

