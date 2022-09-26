Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
