Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety.

The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.

The county is hosting a public hearing Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. to hear what residents think of the project.

A link to the public hearing can be found here or on Ingham County’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
East Lansing police released several images of a shooting suspect.
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice

Latest News

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
The event will take place Sept. 27, 2022.
Livingston County Health Department hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ event to teach life-saving skills
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police...
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation
WILX Weather Webcast 9/26/2022 PM