Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety.

The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.

The county is hosting a public hearing Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. to hear what residents think of the project.

A link to the public hearing can be found here or on Ingham County’s official website here.

