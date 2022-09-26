Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety.
The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
The county is hosting a public hearing Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. to hear what residents think of the project.
A link to the public hearing can be found here or on Ingham County’s official website here.
