Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination

An arbitrator has awarded Brian Metcalf $877,000 over his 2020 termination.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arbitrator has awarded former Grand Ledge superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $900,000 over his 2020 termination.

Background: Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district

The arbitrator was former state Supreme Court justice Robert Young, who rule the district did not get Metcalf due process and made the decision to fire him in bad faith.

Metcalf will receive more than $802,000 to pay off what was left on his contract and $75,000 in punitive damages. Grand Ledge Public Schools will also pay his attorney fees.

Metcalf’s attorney said his client mourns the opportunity to work with students and parents.

