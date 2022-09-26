First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A slow moving area of low pressure continues to creep away from lower Michigan. Today we hold on to the chance of a few light showers behind the low. We should see some breaks in the clouds at times today, too. A stray shower or two remains possible this evening before some lasting clearing starts to take hold across the area. Wednesday promises to be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Plenty of sunshine is expected each day Thursday through the weekend.

Today will be another cool and breezy day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight low temperatures drop back to the low 40s. The below average temperatures hold on Wednesday with highs once again in the mid 50s. It will be cold Wednesday night with temperatures dropping back into the mid 30s. Some areas could see some patchy frost Wednesday night. We start a warming trend Thursday with highs near 60º and the mid 60s return for Friday. High temperatures climb to near 70º for the weekend.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 27, 2022

Average High: 69º Average Low 47º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1873

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1869

Jackson Record High: 87º 1999

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1989

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.