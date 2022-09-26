First Alert Weather Forecast

Few more showers today
First Alert Weather morning webcast from News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A slow moving area of low pressure continues to creep away from lower Michigan. Today we hold on to the chance of a few light showers behind the low. We should see some breaks in the clouds at times today, too. A stray shower or two remains possible this evening before some lasting clearing starts to take hold across the area. Wednesday promises to be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Plenty of sunshine is expected each day Thursday through the weekend.

Today will be another cool and breezy day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight low temperatures drop back to the low 40s. The below average temperatures hold on Wednesday with highs once again in the mid 50s. It will be cold Wednesday night with temperatures dropping back into the mid 30s. Some areas could see some patchy frost Wednesday night. We start a warming trend Thursday with highs near 60º and the mid 60s return for Friday. High temperatures climb to near 70º for the weekend.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 27, 2022

  • Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1873
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1999
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1989

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Williamston police arrest man accused of torture, domestic violence
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police...
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

Rain Showers Continue Today
WILX Weather: Rain, wind, and cool temperatures on Sunday
WILX Weather: Cool with some rain this weekend
WILX Weather: Rainy and cool weather this weekend