College Basketball Practice Begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College basketball practice officially began across America Monday and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is beginning his 27th season. Izzo says he feels very good physically but is not pleased at all with the general direction of college sports. The Spartans host Grand Valley State for a November 1st exhibition game and open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.