Charlotte hosts Portland in Week 6 Game of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Mason’s 28-13 win over Haslett in Week 5′s marquee contests, we’re in store for another great Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week.

It’ll be the 4-1 Portland Raiders visiting CAAC-White rival undefeated Charlotte; the Orioles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004.

Portland’s only loss to Dewitt in week 2, and they’re coming off a narrow 21-20 win over Lansing Sexton.

The Orioles are averaging over 31 points per game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.