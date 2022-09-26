Charlotte hosts Portland in Week 6 Game of the Week

The Orioles are averaging over 31 points per game.
PORTLAND AND CHARLOTTE WILL CLASH IN THE GAME OF THE WEEK.
PORTLAND AND CHARLOTTE WILL CLASH IN THE GAME OF THE WEEK.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Mason’s 28-13 win over Haslett in Week 5′s marquee contests, we’re in store for another great Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week.

It’ll be the 4-1 Portland Raiders visiting CAAC-White rival undefeated Charlotte; the Orioles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004.

Portland’s only loss to Dewitt in week 2, and they’re coming off a narrow 21-20 win over Lansing Sexton.

The Orioles are averaging over 31 points per game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police responded to a swatting call Thursday.
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
East Lansing police released several images of a shooting suspect.
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Second-Half Surge Sends Spartans Past Purdue in Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration
Michigan State Safety Xavier Henderson cheers along with campers at the NextGen Football Camp...
Spartans help host NextGen football camp
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks during a news conference after an NFL football...
Lions’ Campbell left with FG try regret in last-minute loss
Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor Collegiate More than Just a Tournament for Michigan State