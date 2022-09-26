Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
East Lansing police released several images of a shooting suspect.
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
A man in South Carolina says he is suing Lowe’s after losing part of his finger after a shears...
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
LIVE: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity
The catfish was caught on Saturday in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida