Armory reopens in Grand Ledge following $100M renovation

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A newly-renovated armory had its grand opening Monday.

The changes to the Grand Ledge armory should make it a better military base for the women of the National Guard. The state paid $100 million for the upgrades, which include new bathrooms and a lactation room.

A staff sergeant said the facility helps women feel more comfortable.

“Knowing that you can stay in the army and have a family is just a comfort alone because of all the great benefits that you have with the army,” said staff Sgt. Chandra Taylor. “And with the modernization of all the armory, it promotes you becoming a mother, it promotes you staying and being able to work out to get back to how you were before being a mother.”

The facility is one of seven Michigan National Guard armories that are being renovated.

