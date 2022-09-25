Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

(Aajene Robinson)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.

The Ainger Road ramp to Northbound I-69 will be closed Monday until Oct. 30. Meanwhile, the Northbound I-69 ramp to M-78 will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 until Nov. 2.

The entire rebuilding project is expected to wrap up in 2023.

