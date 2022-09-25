Minnesota Tops Michigan State, 34-7

Michigan State's Germie Bernard, right, scores on a pass reception against Minnesota's Beanie...
Michigan State's Germie Bernard, right, scores on a pass reception against Minnesota's Beanie Bishop during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State fell to Minnesota, 34-7, before a crowd of 74,587 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17-of-24 passes for 132 yards, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Kim completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on the final drive.

Senior defensive back Kendell Brooks led the defensive unit with 18 tackles, eight solo, while redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay had 12 tackles, including one for loss. Junior safety Angelo Grose and graduate linebacker Ben VanSumeren each had 11 tackles.

Minnesota scored touchdowns on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Mohamed Ibrahim capped a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the first series of the game with a 2-yard rushing TD, and Tanner Morgan threw a 23-yard TD to Daniel Jackson on the next series for the Gophers.

Minnesota pushed its lead to 17-0 on Matthew Trickett’s 26-yard field goal at the 10:14 mark in the second quarter.

The Spartans took the opening drive of the second half down to the Minnesota 6-yard line, but on first-and-goal, Thorne fumbled on a rushing attempt and the Gophers recovered. Minnesota responded with a long 12-play, 90-yard touchdown drive that took 6:53 off the clock, capped by Morgan’s 6-yard TD pass to Nick Kallerup.

Morgan threw his third touchdown pass of the game early in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard pass to Jackson to make it 31-0. Trickett hit his second field goal, this time from 22 yards out, with 1:48 left in the game.

The Spartans got on the board in the final minute, with Kim engineering an eight-play, 75-yard drive over 1:31, throwing a 27-yard scoring strike to freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard with 17 seconds left.

Michigan State returns to action next Saturday, Oct. 1 at Maryland. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

