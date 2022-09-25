Local non-profit gives Eaton Rapids family new beds

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers delivered beds for kids to lay their heads down at night instead of on the floor.

News 10 featured the building of the beds on Sept. 10 in Lansing. “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” had several beds delivered throughout Ingham and Eaton Counties. The delivery meant a lot to one family who lives in Eaton Rapids.

Danielle Austin lost everything when her house burned down back in May. Since then, she and her five kids have been moving between shelters and hotels. She said the last five months since May has been far from easy.

“As well as all of our other items that we were able to salvage, now it’s like we have lost everything,” said Austin.

Austin is one of several people who are getting free beds, each made by hand by volunteers. The beds come with a mattress, comforter, and pillows.

“I know my daughters are really going to enjoy it, they really are,” said Austin.

With the help of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Austin said her kids will finally have a bed to call their own.

“Wonderful, I feel a lot more at ease at ease and I know my daughters are a lot more at ease and so is my fiancé,” said Austin. “Because now we are finally able to go home instead of another month of having to struggle.”

There is one hurdle holding the Austin family from moving in.

“For Eaton Rapids, you have to go down to the city and pay down a $300 deposit which they said is reimbursed back to you at the end of your lease minus how much your last bill was but we’re very low-income, so it’s been a struggle trying to find an agency or somebody like that to be able to help,” said Austin.

Austin said she hopes she will be able to move in October right before her daughter’s birthday.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace works with families to build beds for kids who may not have one. So far in 2022, they made about 500 beds that will be delivered by December.

The next building event is happening on Oct. 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Ledge.

