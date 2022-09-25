Inclimate weather forces cancellation of Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert

A file photo from 2021's Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert.
A file photo from 2021's Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert.
Published: Sep. 25, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The threat of rain has damped a popular fundraiser.

Sparrow Hospital and the Sparrow Foundation announced Sunday morning that this year’s Spartan Marching Band for Kids concert has been canceled.

The annual 19th annual concert is a fundraiser for the Ron Mason Fund for Pediatric Rehabilitation at the Sparrow Children’s Center, which provides care for seriously ill kids in mid-Michigan. The concert features performers from the Spartan Marching Band as well as Michigan State University coaches, university and hospital officials. The fundraiser is hosted by News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt and his wife, Cathy.

In a news release, Sparrow said it “thanks everyone for their support and understanding this difficult decision.”

Sunday’s forecast called for rain at the time of the 2 p.m. outdoor concert.

