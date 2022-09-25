Folds of Honor Collegiate More than Just a Tournament for Michigan State

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - When the Michigan State men’s golf team takes to the course this weekend at American Dunes in Grand Haven, Mich., they will not only be hosting their own tournament and representing the Spartans, but honoring a larger cause.

The inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State, The Folds of Honor, American Dunes Golf Club and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), will be held from Monday, Sept. 26 to Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The 18-team tournament will be played at American Dunes Golf Course, with proceeds benefiting the Folds of Honor and the GCAA Presidential Scholarship Fund.

“Being the host institution for the Folds of Honor Collegiate is one of the greatest opportunities of my career,” Michigan State head coach Casey Lubahn said. “Michigan State University is incredibly proud to partner with Folds of Honor, the GCAA, and American Dunes Golf Club to bring some of the finest collegiate programs in America to southwest Michigan.

“What started as an idea to honor true American heroes and their families has inspired us to think boldly about how we can combine an elite collegiate event and more importantly, share the incredible sacrifices these heroes and their loved ones have made to make America a beacon of freedom for the world. We look forward to working tirelessly to make this event impactful to all those involved.”

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

“Playing in the Folds of Honor Collegiate is very special because we are representing the brave men and women who protect our country and give us freedom,” fifth year Troy Taylor II said. “We’ve been looking forward to this tournament since it was announced and we’re proud to be part of the group hosting it.”

In addition to Michigan State, the 18-team field includes Air Force, Arizona, Army, Central Michigan, Clemson, Eastern Michigan, Florida State, Grand Valley State, Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Navy, NC State, Oregon State, Texas Southern, UCLA, and Virginia Union.

“We are all thrilled about the opportunity so many people have presented us with, to represent fallen soldiers and their families who both have sacrificed so much,” sophomore Ashton McCulloch said. “To play well and represent everyone on and off the course provides us players with an amazing opportunity.”

Annually, the tournament will feature two HBCU programs. This reflects the 41-percent of Folds of Honor recipients that are minorities and the GCAA and Black Golf Coaches Association of America partnership to help grow opportunities for HBCU and black college golf.

