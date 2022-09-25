First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue with a slow moving area of low pressure over Lake Huron that will continue to touch off rain showers at times over the area today through tomorrow. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late this afternoon into the evening hours. Any showers should pull out of the area Tuesday night. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday. We should see a good amount of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Right now the weekend promises to be dry, but the remnants of Ian will be passing just south of Michigan and a little push to the north could bring some rain our way.

Keep in mind that our average high temperature today is 70º. Below average high temperatures are expected to hold on across the area through Friday. Highs should be in the mid 50s to near 60º today through Thursday. High temperatures return to the low 60s Friday and may top out near 70º by the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 26, 2022

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 92° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1867

Jackson Record High: 91º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1926

