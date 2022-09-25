East Lansing Police increasing patrols on busy weekends

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are stepping up patrols after violent crimes near campus in recent weeks.

Michigan State University student, Maisie Henneberry lives on the same street where the shooting took place. She said when the incident happened, she thought it was fireworks until her friend stepped in.

“Chole grabbed me off of the couch and threw me to the ground and we were all huddled up on top of each other,” said Henneberry.

She was about 200 feet away from the shooting on the morning of Sept. 11. In light of this incident, The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) beefed up its security.

ELPD Captain Chad Pride announced the plans earlier in September.

“We have collaborated with our local government partners and law enforcement agencies to enhance our patrol tactics; you will see more officers in our downtown district,” said Pride. “If you are violating our local ordinances or state law our officers will stop you.”

ELPD posted on their Facebook page describing how more police and security cameras are in place on game day weekends.

Even with these efforts, students said they are still worried.

Henneberry and her friend, Morgan Webb, were sitting outside on their porch during the shooting.

“Like even walking to class, I get scared, like who’s around and what they are doing, and it is scary to sit out here still, at night, after games days, especially that’s when I’m the most scared out here.”

Not only are students concerned but Alumni are too. Jill Webb has three daughters who attend MSU. She said when she went to MSU she felt there were no safety concerns.

“There’s obviously a problem, my husband and I both went here bad to say but I used to walk alone and never felt unsafe now they don’t dare to walk 2 feet without you know being scared in the middle of the day,” said Webb.

The ELPD is encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings, travel in groups, and stay in well lit areas.

