Portland escapes with win over Lansing Sexton

The Raiders honored late boys basketball coach Jason Goerge
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Senior quarterback Marc Nobis threw two perfectly thrown touchdown passes of significant length in the first half and led his team on a gritty fourth quarter drive to lead Portland to a 21 to 20 win over Lansing Sexton. 

Nobis hit sophomore Christopher Battley in stride for a 52-yard connection to give the Raiders an early lead, then on a similar pattern, found Caden Thelen for another TD pass to put the Raiders up 14-0.

Sexton roared back and took a 20-14 lead until Nobis led the Raiders on a game-winning 4th quarter drive. 

Portland is now 4-and-1 and Sexton falls to 2-and-3.

