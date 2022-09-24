Portland escapes with win over Lansing Sexton

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Senior quarterback Marc Nobis threw two perfectly thrown touchdown passes of significant length in the first half and led his team on a gritty fourth quarter drive to lead Portland to a 21 to 20 win over Lansing Sexton.

Nobis hit sophomore Christopher Battley in stride for a 52-yard connection to give the Raiders an early lead, then on a similar pattern, found Caden Thelen for another TD pass to put the Raiders up 14-0.

Sexton roared back and took a 20-14 lead until Nobis led the Raiders on a game-winning 4th quarter drive.

Portland is now 4-and-1 and Sexton falls to 2-and-3.

