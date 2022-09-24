Okemos scores, but falls to Waverly 41-6

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly jumped to an early lead and coasted to a 41 to 6 victory over winless Okemos.

The Wolves did show more life than in any game the last 2 seasons, scoring their first points in 14 games with a first half touchdown.

Waverly led 34 to 6 at the half and both teams played tight defensively in a fairly uneventful second half.

Quarterback Cortez Brown had a solid all around game for the Warriors, now 4-and-1 for their best start in 10 years.

The loss extended the Wolves’ losing streak to 28 games.

