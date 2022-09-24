Lansing Catholic shuts out Eaton Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sophomore quarterback Alex Fernandez scored on a second quarter touchdown run and played a solid all around game as Lansing Catholic surged to its second straight victory, 47-0 over outmatched Eaton Rapids.

Senior defensive back Jack Jacobs intercepted a pass and returned it for a pick 6 in the second quarter to put the Cougars up by two touchdowns.

Senior Michigan State commit Brandon Lewis had another solid game and was all over the field on offense and defense as the Cougars pleased a large homecoming crowd and a brand new Hall of Fame induction class.

Lansing Catholic is now 2-and-3 after an 0-and-3 start.

