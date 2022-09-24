Laingsburg outlasts Bath in CMAC showdown

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - It was Homecoming for the Laingsburg Wolfpack and Brian Borgman’s football team gave the community a 33-20 win over Bath in a CMAC clash.

Laingsburg had an impressive opening drive, which was capped off by a touchdown pass from Ty Randall to Jackson Audretsch.

Bath responded with a Bradlee Uhlmann touchdown scamper, who had a couple on the night.

But Laingsburg outscored the Bees 14-6 in the fourth quarter to secure their third win on the season.

Now 3-2, the Wolfpack will battle Dansville next Friday.

Bath drops to 3-2 and will look to regroup against Saranac next week.

