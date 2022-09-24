Laingsburg outlasts Bath in CMAC showdown

Wolfpack winners on Homecoming night.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - It was Homecoming for the Laingsburg Wolfpack and Brian Borgman’s football team gave the community a 33-20 win over Bath in a CMAC clash.

Laingsburg had an impressive opening drive, which was capped off by a touchdown pass from Ty Randall to Jackson Audretsch.

Bath responded with a Bradlee Uhlmann touchdown scamper, who had a couple on the night.

But Laingsburg outscored the Bees 14-6 in the fourth quarter to secure their third win on the season.

Now 3-2, the Wolfpack will battle Dansville next Friday.

Bath drops to 3-2 and will look to regroup against Saranac next week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

Latest News

Flags fly high as the Charlotte football team celebrates with the student section after a 36-20...
Charlotte Orioles soared to 5-0 for the first time since 2004
WAVERLY OKEMOS
Okemos scores, but falls to Waverly 41-6
LANSING SEXTON PORTLAND
Portland escapes with win over Lansing Sexton
EATON RAPIDS LANSING CATHOLIC
Lansing Catholic shuts out Eaton Rapids