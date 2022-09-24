Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line.

At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.

