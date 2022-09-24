Grand Ledge’s first half dominance carried the Comets over Lansing Everett

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets (3-1) traveled to take on the Lansing Everett Vikings (2-2).

Second quarter, Comets up 21-0. Everett QB Beni Davidson rolled right, but is intercepted by Noah McCartney.

That would put Grand Ledge on Everett’s side of the 50.

The Comet’s Shawn Foster fired it down the middle, he found Evan Selby for a nice gain to put the comets inside the red endzone.

Grand Ledge’s Foster bobbled the ball, but hangs on and runs it in for six, that’d make it 28-0.

Grand Ledge shutout the Vikings in the first half 28-0.

That first half dominance lead the Comets to a 34-6 victory.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.