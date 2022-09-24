Game of the Week: Mason handles Haslett to take control of CAAC-Red

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Grit and physicality personify head coach Gary Houghton and his Mason Bulldogs.

Their identity showed up in a big way on Friday as junior tailback AJ Martell ran the ball 26 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 28-13 win over Haslett.

“We knew going into this game that Haslett’s front line, both offense and defense were the best line we were going to see at this point,” Houghton said. “Our guys definitely rose to the occasion. They’re the MVP’s this week.”

Sophomore fullback Logan Doerr put in a complete game, with 10 tackles defensively and one rush which proved to be the game-sealing 27-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat for the CAAC-Red conference.

“Having that kind of control where you can control what you can control is a good place to be,” Houghton said of his team’s 3-0 conference mark. “Because we are in the driver’s seat and I like that.”

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell wasn’t asked to do much, but was productive, as he went 9-for-14 through the air for 119 yards.

Though much of the offense ran behind a very physical offensive line, flanked by big 325-pound senior Brian Ingram.

“We absolutely love it because this was our biggest competition on the line,” Ingram proudly said after winning the line of scrimmage. “So coming out here and showing that we’re physically ready for whoever wants us is just a great feeling.”

Houghton knew his team would get tested over the last month, with four difficult games all in a row, but he’s pleased with how his team has remained businesslike throughout.

“It’s kind’ve been a tough stretch between Holt, Fowlerville, Williamston and now Haslett,” Houghton said. “That’s a pretty tough road to get ready every week. And it paid off, you know, our guys were in great condition down the stretch.”

With the win, Mason improves to 5-0 and 3-0 in the CAAC-Red.

The Bulldogs will battle Lansing Eastern next Friday with the opportunity to at least clinch a share of the conference title.

Haslett, which sits at 3-2, will look to bounce back in conference play against Fowlerville.

