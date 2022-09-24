Fowler Eagles beat CMAC rival Pewamo-Westphalia for the first time since 2014

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles made a mark on their season Friday with a 20-16 win over Pewamo-Westphalia.

It was the first time since 2014 that the Eagles beat the Pirates; the win takes Fowler to 5-0 on the season.

With 26 seconds on the clock, QB Jacob Halfman connected with Ben Kohagen to convert a 4th and long play into a touchdown.

2014 is also the last time the Pirates lost at least two games in the regular season.

