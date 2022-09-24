East Lansing suffers first loss of the season, 28-21 to Grand Blanc

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Blanc Bobcats got the best of East Lansing last season, and did so as well in 2022.

The Trojans fell 28-21 to Grand Blanc, to suffer their first loss of the season.

The Trojans started out hot, scoring in just a few plays, but each score was answered by Grand Blanc, who now moves to 3-2.

East Lansing plays Lansing Everett next.

