East Lansing suffers first loss of the season, 28-21 to Grand Blanc

The Bobcats got the best of East Lansing last season, and did so as well in 2022
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Blanc Bobcats got the best of East Lansing last season, and did so as well in 2022.

The Trojans fell 28-21 to Grand Blanc, to suffer their first loss of the season.

The Trojans started out hot, scoring in just a few plays, but each score was answered by Grand Blanc, who now moves to 3-2.

East Lansing plays Lansing Everett next.

