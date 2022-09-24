Dewitt shuts out Holt in second half to win 38-8

The Panthers get their first conference win of the season
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX, Dewitt Panthers) - The DeWitt Panthers defeated the Holt Rams at Memorial Stadium in DeWitt 38-8.

The Panthers had a bit of a hangover from last week’s loss to East Lansing in the first half. The second half they came out with fire and shut down the Rams and the offense found their rhythm. Sophomore Elliot Larner sparked the offense in the third quarter. Larner was 6 of 7 passing for 103 yards in the second half with a pair of touchdowns as DeWitt outscored the Rams 32-0 on 259 yards of offense while the special teams set the scoring plate with a couple of turn overs. The Panther defense held the Rams to negative yardage in the second half.

Matthew Nehf led the defense with eight tackles and 2.5 sacks. Robert Lillie had six tackles and Landon Taber, back from injury, had five tackles.

Brandon Soltis was three of four on field goals and now nine of eleven on the season.

Next week, the Panthers (3-2, 1-1) travel to Grand Ledge (5-1, 2-1)  to face the Comets.

