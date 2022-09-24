Charlotte Orioles soared to 5-0 for the first time since 2004

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles (4-0) looked to keep their hot start going against the visiting Ionia Bulldogs (1-3).

Charlotte handed it off up the middle to Devon Eaton and the two-point conversion put them up 28-12.

But Ionia wasn’t done yet. Travis Tucker Jr. took the QB keeper for a 1-yard score to bring Ionia within eight.

Last chance for Ionia, but don’t mess with Braden Hill because he is a dangerous returner. Hill picked up the onside-kick and took it to the house, for a touchdown and put Ionia away for good!

Charlotte wins 36-20 and improved to 5-0 on the season.

They get a big test next week, at home, versus Portland.

