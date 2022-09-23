WILX Announces Expansion of Award-Winning Local News 10 at 10PM on MeTV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The addition of MeTV to the WILX channel line-up, allows News 10 to expand its award winning local news! Beginning Monday, October 3rd, News 10 @ 10PM will air Monday through Friday from 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM on MeTV. This newscast will be anchored by the trusted team of David Andrews, Ann Emmerich, with First Alert Weather from Meteorologist, Andy Provenzano. If you can’t stay up for News 10 at 11 PM on WILX, this is the perfect chance to get ready for the day ahead and catch up on the latest breaking news and First Alert Weather an hour earlier.

You can turn to News 10 at 10 PM over the air on channels 10.2, 29.2 or on Comcast 294, WOW 151 or Spectrum 190.

