Where our Friday Night Frenzy team will be tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 of the high school football season kicks off tonight and you can find the highlights and postgame reaction from games across Mid-Michigan every week on the Friday Night Frenzy on News 10.

Frenzy Game of the Week is Mason (4-0) visiting Haslett (3-1) in a clash of CAAC Red foes. We will have extensive coverage of that game Friday night.

Here are the other games we plan to feature on the show.

Pewamo-Westphalia (3-1) at Fowler (4-0)

Holt (2-2) at DeWitt (2-2)

Eaton Rapids (0-4) at Lansing Catholic (1-3)

Grand Blanc (2-2) at East Lansing (4-0)

Bath (3-1) at Laingsburg (2-2)

Ionia (1-3) at Charlotte (4-0)

Sexton (2-2) at Portland (3-1)

Grand Ledge (3-1) at Everett (2-2)

Waverly (3-1) at Okemos (0-4)

