Traffic alert: I-69 to see ramp, bridge closures in Charlotte
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Those who use I-69 or Michigan Highway 78 might have to change their commute next week.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the northbound I-69 ramp to M-78, the Aigner Road ramp to northbound I-69 and the Kalamo Highway Bridge over I-69 will be closed Monday. MDOT is expected to finish work Nov. 2.
MDOT is rebuilding the two ramps and the bridge’s approaches as part of a larger project in Calhoun and Eaton Counties.
