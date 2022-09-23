Traffic alert: I-69 to see ramp, bridge closures in Charlotte

Drivers urged to seek alternative routes
Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Those who use I-69 or Michigan Highway 78 might have to change their commute next week.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the northbound I-69 ramp to M-78, the Aigner Road ramp to northbound I-69 and the Kalamo Highway Bridge over I-69 will be closed Monday. MDOT is expected to finish work Nov. 2.

MDOT is rebuilding the two ramps and the bridge’s approaches as part of a larger project in Calhoun and Eaton Counties.

Drivers urged to seek alternative routes.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
DeAnthony VanAtten
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
chop shop WILX
Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
Lansing dealership offers to engrave VIN on catalytic converters to deter theft
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam