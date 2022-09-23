Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted.

Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of the incident.

You can see Consumers Energy’s outage map here.

This is a developing story.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.