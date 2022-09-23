Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted.

Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of the incident.

You can see Consumers Energy’s outage map here.

This is a developing story.

