TechSmith moves to Michigan State University campus

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A tech business is opened its new headquarters Friday in East Lansing.

TechSmith moved its headquarters from Okemos to Michigan State University’s campus. The company plans to add about 20 full-time employees over the next two years. It is also expected to hire 30 interns each summer and recruit heavily from MSU.

It’s believed that moving the company to campus could help stop the “brain drain” of college students leaving Michigan once they graduate.

“Michigan in general and Lansing especially is a great place to live and raise your family and we want to show that we have really cool companies with high-paying jobs just like they do on the east and west coast,” said Amy Casciotti, with TechSmith. “You don’t need to go to San Francisco or New York to find a really cool tech job, you can find it right here on the campus of MSU.”

TechSmith said its average salary is $100,000, plus benefits. The company license video and editing software programs to businesses.

