Spartans Set to Host Minnesota

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team is set to host the Minnesota Gophers at 3:30pm Saturday. The Big Ten Network will televise. Minnesota is a three point favorite with a 3-0 record, but this is the team’s first road game. It is the first time Minnesota has played at Michigan State since 2013 and the Gophers have not won in Spartan Stadium since 2006. Michigan State is 1-1 after a 39-28 loss at Washington. The Spartans’ follow this game on Saturday October 1st at Maryland.

