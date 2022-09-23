Second Start Sunday For Cooper Rush

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Catholic High School quarterback Cooper Rush will make his second consecutive start Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants in New Jersey. The Giants are 2-0 and the Cowboys 1-1 after Rush led his team to a 20-17 win last Sunday in Dallas over the Cincinnati Bengals. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he welcomes an open quarterback competition when starter Dak Prescott returns in about a month from injury if the Cowboys are winning behind Rush.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.