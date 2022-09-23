Second Start Sunday For Cooper Rush

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Catholic High School quarterback Cooper Rush will make his second consecutive start Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants in New Jersey. The Giants are 2-0 and the Cowboys 1-1 after Rush led his team to a 20-17 win last Sunday in Dallas over the Cincinnati Bengals. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he welcomes an open quarterback competition when starter Dak Prescott returns in about a month from injury if the Cowboys are winning behind Rush.

