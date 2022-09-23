Schools Rule: Wilson Talent Center students put their skills to the test

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Students in the cosmetology program at Wilson Talent Center will be making the switch from models to real people soon.

Its second-year students are putting what they know to the test in the school’s on-site salon.

It’s an exciting year. Senior Ava McMeeken hasn’t worked with the public yet, but now she gets to.

“If you don’t have a client that day, you’ll just work on a mannequin still and we’ll still run the salon,” McMeeken said. “But it’s cool because we get to have the feel of the salon.”

Students in the cosmetology program learn haircutting, hair coloring, nail skills and more. Students like McKeeken have already spent 350 hours of instruction mastering their skills and are now floor ready.

Students are required to get their license and they can chose what to do with it after.

“About half my students use this as their career,” said Trisha Wilson. “The other half either use it as a stepping stone, going on to other post secondary schools, going into different career paths, but I do really strongly encourage and require that they all get their license to validate what they did for two years.”

Students will start working on real people at the end of September.

More: Schools Rule

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.