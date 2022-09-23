Relay for Life returns to Mid-Michigan, raises money for American Cancer Society

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a celebration of life and progress toward a cure for cancer.

People gathered in Mason Friday for the Greater Lansing Relay for Life, a 16-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event the organization pay for critical research and helps cancer patients get the support they need while they’re in the fight, but it’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a celebration that brings people together in the fight against a deadly disease.

There are many Relay for Life events throughout the year. If you’d like to sign up for a relay or donate, visit the official American Cancer Society website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.