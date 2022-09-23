Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car

The state of Michigan sees about 50,000 vehicle-deer crashes every year.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera deer leap over a moving car.

According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles.

The dashboard camera captured one deer leap over the car driving ahead of the Michigan State Police cruiser.

Michigan State Police dashcam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

The state of Michigan sees about 50,000 vehicle-deer crashes every year. Officials are reminding Michiganders that deer crossings will become more frequent and drivers should drive carefully, apply controlled braking and to not swerve.

Related: Mid-Michigan sees significant rise in deer-vehicle collisions

“No one wants to hit a deer, but if you try to avoid the deer, the chance of crashing into another vehicle or losing control increases,” Michigan State Police tweeted.

