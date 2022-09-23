Marijuana to Remain Banned in Most Sports

It’s coming down to the wire for two Kentucky bills sitting in the Senate: one that if passed would legalize medical marijuana and another that would legalize sports betting.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
-GENEVA (AP) - Marijuana use is to stay banned at sports events. The World Anti-Doping Agency has resisted calls to change its status on the list of prohibited substances. The agency was asked to review the status of THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, after the case of United States sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. She did not go to the Tokyo Olympics last year after testing positive at the trials meet where she won the 100 meters. WADA did decide to ban the opiate tramadol from use in competitions starting in January 2024. Tramadol use has been an issue in cycling.

